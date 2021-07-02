Candlebox Do It Their Way Covering Loverboy’s ‘Turn Me Loose’

The holiday weekend is upon us and Candlebox are ready to celebrate, giving us a brand new cover of Loverboy's "Turn Me Loose." (What, did you expect "Working for the Weekend"?) The latest offering from the band was a labor of love and fulfilled a fan request all at the same time.

Singer Kevin Martin states, "I love Loverboy and always have - no guilt, pure pleasure. A friend asked us to cover 'Turn Me Loose' for her boss, who is also a huge fan of the band, so not only were we happy to oblige, but we decided to go all the way and make a video."

The band shot the video socially distanced in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia and Baltimore, while their longtime sound engineer and tour manager Carlos assembled the footage. "We absolutely love it. Hope you do too," adds Martin.

For the performance, Martin is joined by guitarists Island Styles and Brian Quinn, drummer BJ Kerwin, bassist Adam Kury, keyboardist Memphis Hennesy and backing vocalist Brooke Hennesy. The cover is a pretty faithful version, with Martin even being able to let loose with a Mike Reno scream.

"Turn Me Loose" was the debut single for Canadian rockers Loverboy. It arrived in February 1981, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's featured on their self-titled debut album.

Having spent time socially distanced over the past year, the full Candlebox lineup will be hitting the stage in August, kicking off a 45-date U.S. tour. The run is also notable as two shows will feature singer Kevin Martin playing with the group's classic lineup. Get more details here.

Candlebox, "Turn Me Loose" (Loverboy Cover)