Cannibal Corpse’s George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher Releases Solo Track ‘Acid Vat’

UPDATE: The release date for Corpsegrinder's self-titled debut album has been changed to Feb. 25. In addition, you can see the artwork and track listing in full below.



Cannibal Corpse vocalist George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher has released "Acid Vat," the new single from his upcoming solo album Corpsegrinder, and it does not disappoint. His Cannibal Corpse bandmate, guitarist Erik Rutan, is also featured on the track, providing razor-sharp work. You can listen to "Acid Vat" below.

Corpsegrinder, the 10-song LP, is set for a Feb. 4 release. It was co-produced by Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider / Kingdom of Sorrow) and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. The LP will be released via Jasta's new label, Perseverance Music Group.

Jasta previously commented on working with Fisher, calling it a "dream come true." "He's one of the best dudes in metal and one of the most brutal voices EVER. He's outdone himself on this album!"

"When Jamey approached me to do this record, I was fired up to get into the studio with Erik Rutan and record the vocals," Fisher adds. "It's a mix of death metal, thrash and hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!! I'm really excited about it, and I can't wait for the world to hear it!!!"

George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher's "Acid Vat"

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift or something to wear while you're headbanging along to the brutal new track from Corpsegrinder? The metal legend has you covered. You can now rock out in a "Respect the Neck" T-shirt, debuted back in June. Cop one here at the webstore run by Jasta.

Corpsegrinder, Corpsegrinder Artwork + Track Listing

Perseverance Music Group

1. Acid Vat (Featuring Erik Rutan)

2. Bottom Dweller

3. On the Wings of Carnage

4. All Souls Get Torn

5. Death Is the Only Key

6. Crimson Proof

7. Devourer of Souls

8. Defined by Your Demise

9. Master of the Longest Night

10. Vaguely Human