A vintage Cannibal Corpse T-shirt from the early 1990s currently shows on the online marketplace Grailed for a purchase price of $666.

However, the faded and well-worn tee from the era surrounding 1992's Tomb of the Mutilated, the influential death metal band's third studio album, may not actually be for sale.

Such is the nature of the garment listing that seemingly first cropped up this week. Grailed user EricoSuaves posted the shirt on the app and website, writing that the piece of old-school Cannibal Corpse merch is "NFS [not for sale] but make offer." That would indicate the auction owner is suggesting the $666 amount as starting price but is looking to sell it for much higher.

See photos of the item below.

The T-shirt boasts Tomb of the Mutilated's artwork on its front, beneath the band's name, with the album title emblazoned on back. The seller listed the faded black tee as "gently used," but the wear visible in the accompanying photos evinces a condition grading significantly more threadbare.

"1992 CANNIBAL CORPSE 'Tomb of The Mulilated'," says the listing's description. Identifying the garment with a "vintage fade" and "some white spots," it encourages prospective buyers to probe the photos.

"Erico Suaves is a private collection," it adds. "If you don't get a reply to a price offer higher. If you want to consider multiple items, drop a note please on each one."

Tomb of the Mutilated is Cannibal Corpse's penultimate album with early vocalist Chris Barnes, who parted ways with the band after 1994's The Bleeding. George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher took his place the following year and remains with the band today. The group's 15th album, Violence Unimagined, came out in April.

See the tee on Grailed by clicking here.

Grailed

