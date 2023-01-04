Watch Cardi B Go Emo Singing Fall Out Boy Classic on New Year’s Eve

Yes, the headline is correct: Rap superstar Cardi B sang Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down" on New Year's Eve. Well, maybe "covered" is a strong word. But there is video of Cardi B, sooo randomly, busting out a few lines from the From Under the Cork Tree classic after the stroke of midnight, Jan. 1, 2023, at a Miami nightclub.

The TikTok video shows Cardi B holding court at Miami's E11EVEN nightclub. She is onstage with a mic in one hand and champagne glass in the other. Her husband, rapper Offset, flanks her with another mic. It's clear that user @Lippyleah catches Cardi just after she started the song, as the video begins mid-verse, "... Anything you wanna hear / But that’s just who I am this week / Lying in bed / Next to the mausoleum...” The crowd sings along to every word. Then Offset surprisingly says, "That's my favorite fucking song." Cardi B chirps "Oh my fucking G-d" in a Kardashian lilt. Shots are poured and taken. And then emo-moment (emo-ment?) is over.

@Lippyleah captions the whole thing, "cardi b singing fall out boy first thing after midnight on new year's day is exactly how i wanted to start my new year." But how does Fall Out Boy feel about it? At press time, we don't know, but check back for any reaction from Pete Wentz and the gang.

Fall Out Boy has much to celebrate in the New Year aside from just the NYE shout out from Cardi B. A few days ago, Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley got engaged to his longtime girlfriend. And late last year, the band started hyping a new song and potential new album with a trippy claymation video. You can see "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" here.

But first, enjoy Cardi B entertaining Miami with some unexpected softcore punk. If only we could have gotten to the "A loaded g-d complex, cock it and pull it," part of the song. Maybe next year.

