Carnifex Debut Crushing ‘Graveside Confessions’ Title Track, Eighth Album Announced
Deathcore icons Carnifex had been suggesting a new album was coming, having already released two singles — "Pray for Peace" and "Seven Souls" — in addition to a cover of Korn's "Dead Bodies Everywhere." Now comes "Graveside Confessions," the title track and opener of the band's forthcoming eighth album, due Sept. 3 on Nuclear Blast.
The symphonic elements, tremolo-picked black metal riffage and agile lead playing have always set Carnifex apart in the deathcore scene and all of those hallmarks remain present on the dynamic new track which comes to a pulverizing conclusion on the back of a muscular breakdown.
"Graveside Confessions is all the things you want to say, but don’t; the things you carry with you a little too long, sometimes right up to your deathbed," began vocalist Scott Ian Lewis. "This record explores the spaces that we typically push to the side, in an honest and vulnerable way. There’s a release, a sense of humor, and a catharsis to be found in going there, especially when you don’t go there normally."
About the latest single, the vocalist offered, "We’re gonna go a lot of places, it may be funny, it may be profane, but we’re gonna go there. This song was a blistering opener, the one we knew would get you ready for the rest of the record."
Watch the music video for "Graveside Confessions" below and view the artwork and track listing for the successor to 2019's World War X further down the page. Pre-order the new record here and catch Carnifex on the road later this year on tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath at these dates.
Carnifex, "Graveside Confessions" Lyrics
All I see is a blood red moon
All I see are suicide wounds
I could die tonight, it's never too soon
All I see are enemies
It's demons as far as I can see
I have reoccurring vampire dreams
I look into the mirror and I don't want to see anything
Whispers that go on forever
All I hear is screaming since... I can't remember
Hand of the shadow
You're in my projection
Verbal misdirection
Inner Insurrection
A living death sentence
I am death in its essence
A living death sentence
I am death in its essence
These are my graveside confessions
All I see is a blood red moon
All I see are suicide wounds
I could die tonight, it's never too soon
All I see are enemies
It's demons as far as I can see
I have reoccurring vampire dreams
I've thought about death so much I don't fear her anymore
When I die I'm not gone you just won't see my human form
And when you sing these words back
No god will forgive you for that
Hand of the shadow
You're in my projection
Verbal misdirection
Inner insurrection
A living death sentence
I am death in its essence
I am a living death sentence
My last words before death
Let me remind you of who I really am
These are my graveside confessions
Nail me in the casket
Its just me and my depression
I've already died
And there no fucking heaven
Graveside Confessions
We can all meet death together
Let these songs be our good bye letters
Graveside Confessions
And when you sing these words back
No god will forgive you for that
My Graveside
My last words before death
I'll go deeper I'll get darker than anyone of them
I don't pick and choose who I judge
Fuck everything
Fuck everyone
Let me remind you of who i really am
A forgotten one
A fallen one
Drowned in blood of unforgiven sins
Carnifex, "Graveside Confessions" Music Video
Carnifex, Graveside Confessions Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Graveside Confessions"
02. "Pray for Peace"
03. "Seven Souls"
04. "Cursed"
05. "Carry Us Away"
06. "Talk to the Dead"
07. "January Nights"
08. "Cemetery Wander"
09. "Countess of Perpetual Torment"
10. "Dead Bodies Everywhere" (Korn cover)
11. "Cold Dead Summer"
12. "Alive for the Last Time"
13. "Collaborating Like Killers" (Graveside Edition)
14. "My Heart in Atrophy" (Graveside Edition)
15. "Slit Wrist Savior" (Graveside Edition)