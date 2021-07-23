Carnifex Debut Crushing ‘Graveside Confessions’ Title Track, Eighth Album Announced

Deathcore icons Carnifex had been suggesting a new album was coming, having already released two singles — "Pray for Peace" and "Seven Souls" — in addition to a cover of Korn's "Dead Bodies Everywhere." Now comes "Graveside Confessions," the title track and opener of the band's forthcoming eighth album, due Sept. 3 on Nuclear Blast.

The symphonic elements, tremolo-picked black metal riffage and agile lead playing have always set Carnifex apart in the deathcore scene and all of those hallmarks remain present on the dynamic new track which comes to a pulverizing conclusion on the back of a muscular breakdown.

"Graveside Confessions is all the things you want to say, but don’t; the things you carry with you a little too long, sometimes right up to your deathbed," began vocalist Scott Ian Lewis. "This record explores the spaces that we typically push to the side, in an honest and vulnerable way. There’s a release, a sense of humor, and a catharsis to be found in going there, especially when you don’t go there normally."

About the latest single, the vocalist offered, "We’re gonna go a lot of places, it may be funny, it may be profane, but we’re gonna go there. This song was a blistering opener, the one we knew would get you ready for the rest of the record."

Watch the music video for "Graveside Confessions" below and view the artwork and track listing for the successor to 2019's World War X further down the page. Pre-order the new record here and catch Carnifex on the road later this year on tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath at these dates.

Carnifex, "Graveside Confessions" Lyrics

All I see is a blood red moon

All I see are suicide wounds

I could die tonight, it's never too soon All I see are enemies

It's demons as far as I can see

I have reoccurring vampire dreams I look into the mirror and I don't want to see anything

Whispers that go on forever

All I hear is screaming since... I can't remember Hand of the shadow

You're in my projection

Verbal misdirection

Inner Insurrection

A living death sentence

I am death in its essence

A living death sentence

I am death in its essence These are my graveside confessions All I see is a blood red moon

All I see are suicide wounds

I could die tonight, it's never too soon

All I see are enemies

It's demons as far as I can see

I have reoccurring vampire dreams I've thought about death so much I don't fear her anymore

When I die I'm not gone you just won't see my human form

And when you sing these words back

No god will forgive you for that Hand of the shadow

You're in my projection

Verbal misdirection

Inner insurrection

A living death sentence I am death in its essence

I am a living death sentence My last words before death

Let me remind you of who I really am

These are my graveside confessions Nail me in the casket

Its just me and my depression

I've already died

And there no fucking heaven

Graveside Confessions

We can all meet death together

Let these songs be our good bye letters

Graveside Confessions

And when you sing these words back

No god will forgive you for that My Graveside My last words before death

I'll go deeper I'll get darker than anyone of them

I don't pick and choose who I judge

Fuck everything

Fuck everyone

Let me remind you of who i really am

A forgotten one

A fallen one

Drowned in blood of unforgiven sins

Carnifex, "Graveside Confessions" Music Video

Carnifex, Graveside Confessions Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Graveside Confessions"

02. "Pray for Peace"

03. "Seven Souls"

04. "Cursed"

05. "Carry Us Away"

06. "Talk to the Dead"

07. "January Nights"

08. "Cemetery Wander"

09. "Countess of Perpetual Torment"

10. "Dead Bodies Everywhere" (Korn cover)

11. "Cold Dead Summer"

12. "Alive for the Last Time"

13. "Collaborating Like Killers" (Graveside Edition)

14. "My Heart in Atrophy" (Graveside Edition)

15. "Slit Wrist Savior" (Graveside Edition)