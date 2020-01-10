Carnifex Spring Tour With 3Teeth Announced, Guitarist Exits Band

Carnifex are getting ready for plenty of touring in 2020, but when they return to the stage they'll be doing so minus a longtime member of the band. Lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey has announced he's leaving the group.

"We want to wish Jordan Lockrey the best of everything as he departs Carnifex after eight years, three amazing records and countless tours," state the group. "We will be forever thankful for the creativity and musical vision Jordan brought to Carnifex. Please wish him well."

Lockrey adds, "I want to thank the guys for seeing something in me and bringing me into the group. The last eight years have been absolutely insane. I never thought I'd have a chance to create and perform music on this level with such talented musicians. Unfortunately, my time in Carnifex has come to an end. I love the guys and wish them the best of luck on these upcoming tours!"

The band will start up a European tour soon and has snagged DevilDriver's Neal Tiemann to fill in during the run. Beyond the European tour, the group has not committed to who will be joining them. They did however just announce North American dates starting on March 13 in Santa Ana, California.

The month-long trek pairs them up with 3Teeth, The Browning and Skold on what they're calling "The Meta X North American Tour." Carnifex are currently promoting 2019's World War X album.

Get ticketing info for all of the band's European and North American shows here.

Carnifex / 3Teeth / The Browning / Skold 2020 Tour

March 13 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 14 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial

March 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theater

March 21 - Merriam, Kan. @ Aftershock

March 22 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

March 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

March 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre

March 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

March 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

March 28 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

March 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

April 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 3 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater

April 4 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club

April 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

April 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 8 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 9 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio

April 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

April 11 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

April 15 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

April 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

April 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

April 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nuclear Blast