Carnifex Release Brutal New Song ‘Seven Souls’

Carnifex have released a new song called "Seven Souls." It's their second single of 2021, following "Dead Bodies Everywhere," which came out in April.

Their latest studio album, World War X, came out in 2019, and with the release of two new songs this year, we can only assume that a new album announcement is imminent. Listen to "Seven Souls" and follow along with its lyrics below.

The group also announced a U.S. tour last month for the summer of 2021. The 12-date run, dubbed the "Road to Rock Fest 2021," kicks off in Albuquerque, N.M. in early July and concludes in Salt Lake City, Utah later that month. Purchase tickets through their website, and see the full itinerary underneath the song.

Hopefully this tour will make up for their 2020 shows that had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2020, Carnifex had announced that they were parting ways with lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey, who had been playing with the band for eight years. They initially recruited DevilDriver's Neal Tiemann to fill in for Lockrey during their 2020 tour, but have not since announced whether they'll be hiring another guitarist to take his place in the band.

Their most recent photo on social media was a promo shot for "Dead Bodies Everywhere," and featured the four remaining members — Scott Lewis, Cory Arford, Shawn Cameron and Fred Calderon. See the tweet below.

Carnifex, "Seven Souls" Lyrics

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls and two dead eyes

Who am I, who am I tonight?

Seven souls and two dead eyes

Who am I, who am I tonight?

Look death in the eyes and see what I see

No lies and no disguise

God of death is the only god I need

I'm a soul that can't be at peace

Maybe you're just like me

My greatest enemy is when I sit and think

I'm back from the dead, with the same old hеart

Embrace this pain, before it tеars you apart

Soulless, we all died young

I'm back from the grave with my dead friends in my lungs

I'm more like you than you think

When I look in the mirror, I still hate what I see

Crossed out

This is the only real me

There's subtext in these songs I don't even know about

The past lives they hid lines just to fuck around

Inevitable, it's what I know deep down

Tortured souls, they go fast, they don't last

And I won't always be around

No, I won't always be around

Ask me no questions and I'll tell you no lies

You want to know if I'm really dead behind the eyes

You want to know if I'm going to scare you tonight

You want to know if I want to take my life

Ask me no questions and I'll tell you no lies

I'm seven souls

Seven souls and two dead eyes

To you it's a wall of sound

But I can see them

And they're here right now

In the shadows, way deep down

Unholy souls

Let yourself be known

So I can let go

Give into my violent soul, that inner asshole

I just want to get my finger on the trigger and pull, pull, pull

My violent soul

That inner asshole

One of these souls has a shelf life

That fucker wanted me dead by 25

And every day since I've been restless

I know it's just a matter of time

I'm back from the dead, with the same old heart

Embrace this pain, before it tears you apart

Soulless, and we all died young

I'm back from the grave with my dead friends in my lungs

I'm more like you than you think

When I look in the mirror, I still hate what I see

Crossed out

This is the only real me

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls

Seven souls and two dead eyes

Who am I, who am I tonight?

Seven souls and two dead eyes

And I'm lost, lost inside

Carnifex - "Seven Souls"

Carnifex 2021 U.S. Tour

July 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

July 9 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s

July 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th St.

July 12 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

July 13 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

July 15 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

July 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

July 18 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

July 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

July 21 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

July 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall