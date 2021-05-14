Carnifex Release Brutal New Song ‘Seven Souls’
Carnifex have released a new song called "Seven Souls." It's their second single of 2021, following "Dead Bodies Everywhere," which came out in April.
Their latest studio album, World War X, came out in 2019, and with the release of two new songs this year, we can only assume that a new album announcement is imminent. Listen to "Seven Souls" and follow along with its lyrics below.
The group also announced a U.S. tour last month for the summer of 2021. The 12-date run, dubbed the "Road to Rock Fest 2021," kicks off in Albuquerque, N.M. in early July and concludes in Salt Lake City, Utah later that month. Purchase tickets through their website, and see the full itinerary underneath the song.
Hopefully this tour will make up for their 2020 shows that had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early 2020, Carnifex had announced that they were parting ways with lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey, who had been playing with the band for eight years. They initially recruited DevilDriver's Neal Tiemann to fill in for Lockrey during their 2020 tour, but have not since announced whether they'll be hiring another guitarist to take his place in the band.
Their most recent photo on social media was a promo shot for "Dead Bodies Everywhere," and featured the four remaining members — Scott Lewis, Cory Arford, Shawn Cameron and Fred Calderon. See the tweet below.
Carnifex, "Seven Souls" Lyrics
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls and two dead eyes
Who am I, who am I tonight?
Seven souls and two dead eyes
Who am I, who am I tonight?
Look death in the eyes and see what I see
No lies and no disguise
God of death is the only god I need
I'm a soul that can't be at peace
Maybe you're just like me
My greatest enemy is when I sit and think
I'm back from the dead, with the same old hеart
Embrace this pain, before it tеars you apart
Soulless, we all died young
I'm back from the grave with my dead friends in my lungs
I'm more like you than you think
When I look in the mirror, I still hate what I see
Crossed out
This is the only real me
There's subtext in these songs I don't even know about
The past lives they hid lines just to fuck around
Inevitable, it's what I know deep down
Tortured souls, they go fast, they don't last
And I won't always be around
No, I won't always be around
Ask me no questions and I'll tell you no lies
You want to know if I'm really dead behind the eyes
You want to know if I'm going to scare you tonight
You want to know if I want to take my life
Ask me no questions and I'll tell you no lies
I'm seven souls
Seven souls and two dead eyes
To you it's a wall of sound
But I can see them
And they're here right now
In the shadows, way deep down
Unholy souls
Let yourself be known
So I can let go
Give into my violent soul, that inner asshole
I just want to get my finger on the trigger and pull, pull, pull
My violent soul
That inner asshole
One of these souls has a shelf life
That fucker wanted me dead by 25
And every day since I've been restless
I know it's just a matter of time
I'm back from the dead, with the same old heart
Embrace this pain, before it tears you apart
Soulless, and we all died young
I'm back from the grave with my dead friends in my lungs
I'm more like you than you think
When I look in the mirror, I still hate what I see
Crossed out
This is the only real me
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls
Seven souls and two dead eyes
Who am I, who am I tonight?
Seven souls and two dead eyes
And I'm lost, lost inside
Carnifex 2021 U.S. Tour
July 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
July 9 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s
July 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th St.
July 12 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
July 13 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
July 15 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest
July 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
July 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
July 18 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
July 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
July 21 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
July 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall