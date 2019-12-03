Carnifex + 3TEETH Announce 2020 Co-Headlining Tour

Deathcore icons Carnifex are teaming up with modern day industrialists 3TEETH for a co-headlining North American tour, dubbed "Meta X," next year.

Both bands released new records in 2019 — World War X for Carnifex, their seventh full length, and Metawar, 3TEETH's third — and joining them on the trek will be Skold and The Browning. The dates stretch from March 13 through April 18 and can be viewed toward the bottom of the page.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 6) here.

"We are a truly deadly combination of underground metal," said Carnifex and 3TEETH in a joint statement. "Get ready for huge live production from all the bands on the bill along with extended sets. This 'Meta X' tour is going to roll into cities like an industrialized war machine laying waste to everything in its path and you're not going to want to miss it."

Carnifex + 3TEETH Co-Headlining 2020 Tour Dates With Skold + The Browning

March 13 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 14 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial

March 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Greek Station

March 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theater

March 21 - Merriam, Kan. Aftershock

March 22 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

March 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

March 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre

March 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

March 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

March 28 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

March 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques

April 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 03 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theater

April 04 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club

April 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

April 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 08 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 09 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio

April 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

April 11 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

April 15 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

April 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

April 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

April 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl