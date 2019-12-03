Carnifex + 3TEETH Announce 2020 Co-Headlining Tour
Deathcore icons Carnifex are teaming up with modern day industrialists 3TEETH for a co-headlining North American tour, dubbed "Meta X," next year.
Both bands released new records in 2019 — World War X for Carnifex, their seventh full length, and Metawar, 3TEETH's third — and joining them on the trek will be Skold and The Browning. The dates stretch from March 13 through April 18 and can be viewed toward the bottom of the page.
Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 6) here.
"We are a truly deadly combination of underground metal," said Carnifex and 3TEETH in a joint statement. "Get ready for huge live production from all the bands on the bill along with extended sets. This 'Meta X' tour is going to roll into cities like an industrialized war machine laying waste to everything in its path and you're not going to want to miss it."
Carnifex + 3TEETH Co-Headlining 2020 Tour Dates With Skold + The Browning
March 13 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
March 14 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
March 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial
March 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Greek Station
March 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theater
March 21 - Merriam, Kan. Aftershock
March 22 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
March 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze
March 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre
March 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
March 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
March 28 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
March 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques
April 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
April 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
April 03 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theater
April 04 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club
April 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
April 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 08 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
April 09 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Studio
April 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
April 11 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
April 15 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red
April 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
April 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent
April 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
