'Off the Record' is a video series where we ask artists questions about anything with one exception: No questions about music. This is your chance to peer behind the music and into the daily lives these artists lead outside of their profession. Topics range from good eats (last meals, ice cream) to mischief (dumbest thing done in the name of fun, getting sent to the principal's office) to getting real (biggest fear, worst injury).

Our next guest on Off the Record is Carnifex frontman Scott Ian Lewis. What we learn here is that he's an incredibly insightful individual and it seems the inner working of his mind as he interprets the world around him is in perpetual motion. This thought process certainly links up with the depth to Carnifex's music and lyrics as they branched out on their latest record, World War X, out now.

When asked who his favorite fictional hero is, Lewis goes back to his youth, recalling his fondness for adventuring hero Indiana Jones. He was so enamored with the character that at the age of 9 or 10 he starting writing Indiana Jones fan fiction, which kickstarted his path as an artist and creator.

Moving along, we learn that his favorite Disney movie is Sleeping Beauty, which he calls "the most black metal" Disney movie there is. "Mute it and play Immortal while you're watching it and it would work," he laughed. There was a trip to the principal's office because the school wasn't amused with his depiction of Joseph and Mary in a nativity scene drawing. To find out what he drew, watch the full video above.

