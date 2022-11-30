Video of Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Show Surfaces

Video of Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Show Surfaces

TikTok: @sarahjeaniess

The documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies was just released on Peacock yesterday (Nov. 29), and now a video has surfaced of her dancing onstage at a Steel Panther show earlier this year.

Anthony was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee after her remains were found in late 2008 in a wooded area near their home. In July 2008, Casey Anthony's grandmother alerted authorities that Caylee had been missing for nearly a month, and that Anthony's car smelled suspicious. A medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

Anthony was on trial in 2011 for the murder, and was ultimately found not guilty. The case was extremely high-profile, and thus the verdict created outrage from the public. The new three-part Peacock series sees Anthony tell her side of the story for the first time, 13 years later.

Footage has now surfaced on TikTok of Anthony dancing onstage at a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale that took place this past March, and Loudwire has confirmed with a rep on behalf of the band that it was, in fact, her in attendance.

See the TikTok below.

Steel Panther, on the other hand, have a new album titled On the Prowl underway, which will be released on Feb. 24 and can be pre-ordered here. The rockers are currently on tour, with their next performance slated for tonight in Fort Wayne, Ind. See the rest of the dates and get tickets here.

The Bands 10 Infamous Serial Killers Loved

The favorite musicians and songs of infamous serial killers. 
Filed Under: Steel Panther
Categories: Metal, News, Rock, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top