Video of Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Show Surfaces

The documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies was just released on Peacock yesterday (Nov. 29), and now a video has surfaced of her dancing onstage at a Steel Panther show earlier this year.

Anthony was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee after her remains were found in late 2008 in a wooded area near their home. In July 2008, Casey Anthony's grandmother alerted authorities that Caylee had been missing for nearly a month, and that Anthony's car smelled suspicious. A medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

Anthony was on trial in 2011 for the murder, and was ultimately found not guilty. The case was extremely high-profile, and thus the verdict created outrage from the public. The new three-part Peacock series sees Anthony tell her side of the story for the first time, 13 years later.

Footage has now surfaced on TikTok of Anthony dancing onstage at a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale that took place this past March, and Loudwire has confirmed with a rep on behalf of the band that it was, in fact, her in attendance.

Steel Panther, on the other hand, have a new album titled On the Prowl underway, which will be released on Feb. 24 and can be pre-ordered here. The rockers are currently on tour, with their next performance slated for tonight in Fort Wayne, Ind.