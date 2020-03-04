Cedric Bixler-Zavala Denounces Former Bandmate Beto O’Rourke

At the Drive-In and The Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala has denounced his onetime bandmate Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic presidential candidate who suspended his campaign last year. The indictment came March 3, Super Tuesday, as the frontman endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for the ticket.

The day before, O'Rourke officially came out in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. But Bixler-Zavala wasn't having any of that, as he displayed on Instagram. "No thank you Biden," the singer shared alongside a photo of Sanders emblazoned with an enthusiastic tagline.

"Team Bernie all the fucking way!" it said. See the image down toward the bottom of this post.

In the ensuing comments, one Instagram user asked if the musician's Sanders endorsement meant he denounced O'Rourke. Bixler-Zavala responded by cheekily re-appropriating the title of The Mars Volta's 2003 debut De-Loused in the Comatorium: "Denounced in the comatorium," the rocker replied.

Back in the mid-'90s, before O'Rourke's political career began, he briefly performed in the post-hardcore band Foss with Bixler-Zavala. The act emerged out of El Paso, Texas, where both the musician and the ex-candidate grew up.

The coincidental entanglement of music and politics made headlines in 2017. It was then that O'Rourke campaigned as the Democratic candidate against Republican Ted Cruz for the 2018 U.S. Senate election in Texas.

More recently, Bixler-Zavala's been making news of another sort. Last month, he blamed Scientologists for poisoning his family dog. Years prior, the musician accused disgraced actor Danny Masterson of raping his wife.

