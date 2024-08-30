Comedian Chad Daniels Gives Advice to Parents With Young Kids – ‘Stop Loving Them Right Now’

Over the summer, Chad Daniels celebrated the release of his 10th comedy special, Empty Nester.

As the name suggests, it's one of the most honest specials he's ever recorded.

"This is as close to my real life as you'll get," he told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Aug. 29). "It's what I went through. My daughter went to school. My son got married. I started dating — there's a lot of stuff going on."

Get our free mobile app

Daniels admitted that as he experienced life as an empty nester, he couldn't stop writing jokes.

"I couldn't even put my notebook back in my pocket because it was like, 'Oh, this would be funny. Oh, this would be a good idea.' So, I wrote it all down and here we are."

READ MORE: Dave Navarro Says More New Music Is Coming From Jane's Addiction

As Daniels dove deep into Empty Nester with the Loudwire Nights audience, he shared one bit of advice that he learned through his reflection.

"If I can give you any advice about having young kids, it is stop loving them right now so it doesn't hurt as bad when they leave."

What Else Did Chad Daniels Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like being one of the first comedians to experience success through Pandora

How he ended up letting an audience member take is spot onstage to tell one of his jokes

What he thinks about crowd work and social media

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Chad Daniels joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Aug. 29; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.