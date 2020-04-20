Ozzy Osbourne is already known as the Prince of Darkness, but his music can be even darker. Chelsea Wolfe recently did a cover of the smash hit "Crazy Train," and added such a horror twist that it doesn't even sound like the same song.

The cover was for the metal-themed talk-show Two Minutes to Late Night, which was filmed at the Saint Vitus venue in Brooklyn, N.Y. in the pre-pandemic days and can be streamed on YouTube. The show has been filmed remotely as of late, in order to adhere to social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In this rendition, Wolfe delivers her usual chilling, echoey vocals over doom-filled riffs played by Jordan Olds and Stephen Brodsky. Ben Chisholm, Dillinger Escape Plan bassist Liam Wilson and Rough Francis drummer Urian Hackney joined them for the song, as well.

And if the opening melody doesn't remind you of John Carpenter's theme song for Halloween, we don't know what would. Watch the video below.

"This is our third bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon," reads the description of the video. "With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at www.honorableswords.com."