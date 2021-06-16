Chelsea Wolfe + Divide & Dissolve Spotlight Indigenous Women With ‘Far From Ideal’ Remix

Chelsea Wolfe has teamed up with duo Divide & Dissolve to bring a fresh perspective and voice to their song "Far From Ideal," remixing the track with new lyrics and bringing a message of empowerment that when combined with a new video provides a love letter to the strength of indigenous women.

"Far From Ideal" is part of Divide & Dissolve's third studio album Gas Lit, but the Chelsea Wolfe assist is fresh and fulfills the musician's desire to collaborate with the duo.

Wolfe says, “I’ve been a fan of Divide & Dissolve for a while, keeping their name on a running list in my head of bands I’d love to tour with. Over the pandemic, Takiaya and I became friends. She called me up one day and asked if I’d want to remix one of their new songs and the answer was a resounding yes."

She continues, "I felt drawn to the groove of 'Far From Ideal,' and with Takiaya’s encouragement, I ended up singing over the remixed version of the music. I sent a note with the lyrics, explaining them a bit: that I envisioned Takiaya and Sylvie onstage as elemental forces that can’t be denied, empowering others with their music and presence, and their message to destroy white supremacy."

The vocalist elaborates on some of the lyrics, explaining, “'Scarlet threads' refers to biblical blood - 'entire nations built & forged in cruelty' acknowledges the horrors of colonization, genocide and forced Christianity on Indigenous peoples. The part after that is head held high, a 'fuck you' to those who feel that there is any semblance of that being ok. I was overjoyed with the powerful video Amber Beaton created for this.”

Speaking of Beaton, the director stated, “Chelsea Wolfe's remix of the already gargantuan Divide and Dissolve track 'Far From Ideal' was a dream to film a music video for. My main goal was to match the energy both artists brought but to also turn it into a love letter to indigenous women, particularly Māori women who are still feeling the effects of colonization and forced religion today. Our spirituality was made illegal and this video calls to summon back our own indigenous gods, many of whom were human like Hine Nui Te Po depicted in this film."

Divide & Dissolve add, "Chelsea Wolfe’s remix resonates like a dream. We are fans of Chelsea Wolfe and became friends during the pandemic. This remix between Divide & Dissolve and Chelsea Wolfe envisions an Indigenous future. A decolonial future where Black, Indigenous people, people of color experience freedom and liberation. This is a manifestation of our existence and an acknowledgement of the past present and future. A place where white supremacy does not exist. Experiencing Amber Beaton's brilliant work on the music video transported us to a different plane of existence. We are forever grateful for this evocative connection."

Check out the lyrics and video for the "Far From Ideal" remix below. The track is available via the platform of your choosing here.

Divide & Dissolve, "Far From Ideal" (Chelsea Wolfe Remix) Lyrics

HERE I AM,

WALKING SLOW

IN THE SUN,

LETTING GO SCARLET THREADS,

ENTIRE NATIONS BUILT -

FORGED IN CRUELTY IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM

IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM YOU, ILL-DESERVED

FOR WHO I AM: AN EMPIRE

WOMAN-LIVED,

WOMAN-LOVED

CARRIED SEA,

CARRIED SUN IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM

IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM

IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM

IT’S FAR FROM IDEAL

IT’S FAR FROM

