Chevelle appear to be in the home stretch of finishing their ninth studio album and first new release since 2016's The North Corridor album. The band just posted video of singer-guitarist Pete Loeffler recording the "last song" of their new album in a rather unique way.

The camera pans over to Loeffler as music plays, with the musician balancing on a skateboard with a circular log beneath it as he lays down the guitar. The video was captioned, "Wrapping up writing the last song of the new record! Writing for the record requires a lot of core control. Pete can also pat his head and rub his belly at the same time."

Though we're not sure how the balancing act will be felt in the music, it does kind of look cool, as you can see below.

Chevelle drummer Sam Loeffler told us last year that this has been quite the lengthy process putting together the new record, with writing taking place over a year and a half before they even started hitting the studio early last summer. The band is reuniting with producer Joe Barresi for the fourth time, having enjoyed some of the biggest successes of their career with Barresi behind the boards.

Though things can change over time, the drummer also alluded to the album being more melodic in nature during our chat last summer. "Now that we’ve done [heavier records] a couple of times, we really did go back to where we made this album more melodic," stated Loeffler. "That’s just the reality and that’s just the way that it is. I’m really excited about that."

While we wait on new music, Chevelle have started booking tour dates for 2020. They have a number of festival appearances in late spring and summer. See their stops here.