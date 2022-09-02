Chris Jericho Injures Throat, Fozzy Tour Postponed

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho injured his throat earlier this month during a wrestling event, therefore the band's tour has been postponed so that he can make a full recovery. The rockers issued a statement on their website regarding the incident.

"On Aug. 10 during the Quake by the Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is not permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept. 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible," the statement reads.

The shows, which were originally scheduled to take place between Sept. 8 and 19 with No Resolve, GFM and Seventh Day Slumber, have been postponed until the spring of 2023. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. As it stands, Fozzy's next show is set to take place Sept. 29 in Charlotte, N.C. In November, they'll head to Europe with Escape the Fate and Scarlet Rebels, and then Australia and New Zealand with Buckcherry later in the month.

See the updated itinerary for the North American leg of Fozzy's tour below and get tickets through this link. We wish Jericho the best as he recovers from his injury.

Fozzy 2022 + 2023 Save the World North American Tour Dates

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 30 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Oct. 1 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

Oct. 3 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Oct. 6 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

Oct. 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Oct. 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

March 23 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater

March 24 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater

March 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

March 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

March 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

March 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 1 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

April 2 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

April 3 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection