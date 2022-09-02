Chris Jericho Injures Throat, Fozzy Tour Postponed
Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho injured his throat earlier this month during a wrestling event, therefore the band's tour has been postponed so that he can make a full recovery. The rockers issued a statement on their website regarding the incident.
"On Aug. 10 during the Quake by the Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is not permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept. 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible," the statement reads.
The shows, which were originally scheduled to take place between Sept. 8 and 19 with No Resolve, GFM and Seventh Day Slumber, have been postponed until the spring of 2023. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. As it stands, Fozzy's next show is set to take place Sept. 29 in Charlotte, N.C. In November, they'll head to Europe with Escape the Fate and Scarlet Rebels, and then Australia and New Zealand with Buckcherry later in the month.
See the updated itinerary for the North American leg of Fozzy's tour below and get tickets through this link. We wish Jericho the best as he recovers from his injury.
Fozzy 2022 + 2023 Save the World North American Tour Dates
Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Sept. 30 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Oct. 1 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon
Oct. 3 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault
Oct. 6 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques
Oct. 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Oct. 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 10 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
March 23 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater
March 24 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater
March 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
March 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
March 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels
March 31 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April 1 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
April 2 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
April 3 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection