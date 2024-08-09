What Classic Nu-Metal Band Is Making the Best Modern Nu-Metal? – Reddit Users Discuss

The nu-metal revival is upon us, and one fan recently asked in the Nu-Metal Reddit thread which classic nu-metal band is still making the best nu-metal in 2024.

It's an interesting topic given that nu-metal has seen its peak, the inevitable decline and now a nostalgic resurgence with a new generation of fans finding the music. There are a handful of bands that have remained active throughout that two-plus decade long period, while some have faded out, reunited, or undergone enough extensive lineup changes to have a near completely different identity in the 2020s.

So which band do nu-metal users think deserves the credit for keeping up their nu-metal chops some 20 years later?

Nonpoint

The person who introduced the question in the Nu-Metal Reddit thread answered their own question by calling up the Elias Soriano-led nu-metal vets Nonpoint. "In my opinion it is Nonpoint, the heartless and ruthless EPs are some of the best releases they have, and some of the best nu metal of the last 5 years," the author of the thread wrote in their defense of Nonpoint.

"Nonpoint is up there," added one fan, while another stated, "Nonpoint still kicks ass for sure."

Nonpoint got off to a solid start with their 2002 album Statement and 2004 album Development. While they've never been the biggest band, they've consistently recorded throughout the years with 2018's being their most recent studio album, before going the EP route in recent years with 2021's Ruthless and 2023's Heartless.

Sevendust

The band who seems to have drawn the most commentary on the thread is Sevendust, The veteran group has been one of the more prolific acts of the 21st century and have managed to retain their lineup, minus a four-year absence by guitarist Clint Lowery. Their 14th album, Truth Killer, was issued in 2023. So what are nu-metal fans saying about Sevendust?

"Sevendust, the answer is always Sevendust," emphatically proclaimed one fan in response to the question asked.

"Truer words haven’t been spoken," added another fan. "Honestly, the best bands now that started in the nu metal era are actually the ones that evolved and went more metal including Sevendust. When Clint showed the world he could shred (and also Dan from Disturbed), it was cutting the wheat from the chaff."

"For Sevendust the period where Clint left wasn't great. But they came back strong when he returned and I've liked everything since. Some more than their first 4 albums," added another fan. "They've never dipped in quality," remarked another.

Korn

Many credit Korn with pioneering the nu-metal genre, and despite lineup changes, they've kept a pretty consistent album release schedule throughout the years. That doesn't mean it's all nu-metal, as they've evolved and experimented (cough, The Path of Totality''s dubstep turn), but nu-metal fans have given the band their respect for still representing nu-metal in modern times.

"They evolved a lot without abandoning what made their sound great. Love new albums too," remarked one fan. "Korn but honourable mention to Limp Bizkit," added another fan, while someone else posted, "Korn and LB and no one else."

Who Else?

Limp Bizkit, P.O.D., Chevelle, Kittie, Deftones, Static-X, Taproot, Mushroomhead, (hed) p.e., Cold, Skindred and Dry Kill Logic were some of the other names shouted out elsewhere within the thread. Who would you say is the classic nu-metal band that is still best representing nu-metal today? Check out the full thread here.