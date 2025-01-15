Coal Chamber’s Dez Fafara Issues Statement on Tour Cancelation + Health Concerns

Coal Chamber will not be taking part in the planned co-headline run with Fear Factory this spring, as singer Dez Fafara has issued a statement revealing that all touring plans have been called off until at least the fourth quarter of this year while he continues to address his health issues.

It was last summer when Fafara postponed the band's headlining U.S. tour revealing that he had a medical emergency in which he had passed out. Additional tests were being run at the time to help determine what was ailing him. The health issues carried over into the fall as the band bowed out of their Aftershock appearance as well. But in December, new dates for 2025 were announced with the idea that Fafara would be ready to return.

But in a new statement, the Coal Chamber singer has revealed the delay of additional touring while he continues to address his health. His full statement can be viewed below:

Hello everyone, First off let me say that we are sending prayers to all who are affected in these terrible California wildfires. We have many friends on evacuation or that have lost everything please donate or do what you can to help. At this time, I will be taking down the scheduled touring this year until quarter 4 to focus on my health. For everybody that has shown support and given me positive comments, sent our family prayers or contacted us with well wishes, I want to thank you so much. It means a great deal to not only myself but my family during this trying time. I’ve had a very blessed life and in all lives some rain must fall and certainly over the last few years. It’s been stormy for my family and I with my health. I’m looking forward to getting healthy. My attitude is positive and when I’m ready I’m gonna get back on the road harder than ever with both Coal Chamber and DevilDriver. There are a lot of things in the works with both of those bands, but I won’t go over them now because I want to focus on this announcement and I wanted you guys to hear it straight from me. To all those who supported me, been behind me, I’m so sorry that these tours have to come down but at this time I’m just not able to go do my job at 100%. Love one another and be good to one another.

- Dez Fafara

Elsewhere in the comments on his Instagram post, Fafara shared with fans, "I wanna let you guys know that I appreciate you all so much. It’s been a rough go."

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to the Acts From Ozzfest's First Lineup?

Coal Chamber enjoyed their biggest success in the late '90s and early 2000s with their self-titled debut album, 1999's Chamber Music follow-up and their 2002 offering Dark Days.

The band has since reunited and issued 2015's Rivals album. After another hiatus following that album support, the band has again reunited, but Fafara's health issues have things on hold for the time being.