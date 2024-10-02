Coal Chamber Bow Out of Aftershock Festival, Issue Statement

Coal Chamber will not be making their scheduled appearance at the 2024 Aftershock Festival this month. In a newly released statement, singer Dez Fafara confirmed that he's currently waiting on scan and test results related to his recent health issues and has been ordered by doctors to sit out the event.

What Dez Fafara Said About Aftershock

"Hello everyone, due to doctors orders and waiting on CT scan results amongst other test results… Coal Chamber will not be performing at Aftershock Festival," explained the singer. "I thank Danny Wimmer Presents, my band and crew and supporters of Coal Chamber for being understanding during this very difficult time for myself & family."

What Coal Chamber's Members Added

"It goes without saying that we are heartbroken that we won’t be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends," stated the other three members of the band. "Our brother’s health and making a full recovery is absolutely the #1 priority so we can be firing on all cylinders for our tour in March! We thank you for the patience, and joining us in supporting the Fafara family while Dez recovers — Mikey, Meegs, and Nadja."

Dez Fafara's Health Related Issues

Back in August, Coal Chamber postponed their U.S. headline tour. The trek was initially expected to launch Aug. 23 in Las Vegas. At the time, Fafara issued a statement revealed some of his current health issues.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me," explained Fafara at the time.

"My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs," he continued. "My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour."

The dates that had been intended for late summer and early fall have now been pushed to March 2025.