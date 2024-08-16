Due to a recent health emergency involving vocalist Dez Fafara, Coal Chamber have postponed their headlining U.S. tour, as revealed in a new statement provided to Loudwire for release.

The tour was intended to launch in Las Vegas next week (Aug. 23), with special guests Fear Factory, Twiztid, Wednesday 13 and Black Satellite.

Statement From Dez Fafara

Detailing his medical emergency, Dez Fafara writes,

With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I’m writing to you from my bed. I’ve been running 6 miles daily, I’ve been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I’m excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I’ d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me. Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening. We will see you in March 2025 on the Fiend For The Fans Tour. This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road. I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature. Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I’ll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I’ll keep you all updated on my socials as to what’s going on. Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I’m looking forward to finding out what’s going on. HAIL.

While, understandably, Fafara's bandmates and other friends on the tour wish the tour could take place, they all also recognize that health comes first.

Coal Chamber's Rescheduled Tour Dates

Coal Chamber, who reunited in 2022, had been gearing up for month-long trek from Aug. 23 through Sept. 29 with an appearance at Aftershock Festival booked for Oct. 12.

The group hasn't performed in the U.S. since September of last year and last wrapped up a brief Australian run back in February. Now, they're looking

See all of the rescheduled dates below and get tickets at Coal Chamber's website. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Coal Chamber Rescheduled 2025 Tour Dates

March 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

March 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 08 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 09 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre

March 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

March 12 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 14 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannerhill's Tavern & Music Hall

March 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

March 22 - Newport, Ky. @ Mega Corp. Pavillion

March 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

March 25 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa

March 28 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 29 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 04 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

April 05 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

April 09 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

April 11 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

April 12 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

April 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 15 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

April 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

April 18 - Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live