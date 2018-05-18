In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 18, 2018:

- Code Orange and High on Fire are among the initial acts listed for the Adult Swim Festival, taking place Oct. 6-7 in Downtown Los Angeles. Both music and comedy will be featured at the event. For additional details and to see who else is playing, check out the event website.

- Tremonti recently dropped by WDHA 105.5 and played acoustic in the studio, with Mark Tremonti delivering one of his favorite tunes from childhood, The Cars' "Just What I Needed," as well as a performance of the current single, "Take You With Me."

- Who's ready for more, more, more? Billy Idol has added some fall touring to his upcoming late May dates. The new run of dates primarily takes place in the Western U.S., with the finale coming at Cal Jam '18 on Oct. 5. See all of the stops here.

- Powerflo have delivered an animated video for their new song "The Grind" that you can watch here. The band's new EP, Bring That Shit Back, is due June 1.

- After 26 years together, Dew-Scented have announced that they are splitting up. The thrashers revealed the news in a social media statement, but also revealed that they will perform a final run of shows in the coming months, wrapping up Oct. 6 in their hometown of Walsrode, Germany. Get more details here.

- Upstart rockers Dirty Machine have released the video for their new single "Further From You." Check out the Ron "Thunderwood" Underwood-directed clip here. The song was produced by Ulrich Wild and comes from their Discord album.

- Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge has a new blues rock-based project called Black Star Sunrise, featuring the soulful vocals of Matie Cummings. The group just released a new video for "The Sign" off their debut EP, Death Don't Have No Mercy, that you can check out here. Catch the band touring at these stops.

- Crank it! Seventh Wonder have unleashed their new video for "Tiara's Song," which you can watch here. The track comes from the upcoming Tiara album, due Oct. 12.

- Convictions pack a punch with their new video for "Deceptive Heart." Take a look at the new clip here. "'Deceptive Heart' was written for anyone going through a heartbreak," says singer Mike Falco. "During the writing process, I personally was dealing with episodes of depression around this topic. Rather than let those difficult emotions build and get the best of me I decided to use our music as an outlet. For our band, music is one of the few things that helps get us out of that dark place." The song comes from their Hope for the Broken album, due June 1.