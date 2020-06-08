Code Orange Brutalize WWE Once Again With ‘NXT: TakeOver’ Performance

Code Orange have returned to WWE once again, performing “Underneath” during NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The hardcore giants are longtime friends of NXT, becoming the first band to perform live on an NXT: TakeOver event back in 2017. Code Orange are finally back after playing out Aleister Black, joining Poppy in the club of NXT repeat performers.

“Welcome to our house,” vocalist and former Code Orange drummer Jami Morgan said to the online crowd. Guitarist / vocalist Reba Meyers kicked off “Underneath” while bassist Joe Goldman made bizarre faces behind her. The band got the full WWE treatment with effects and camera angles, creating a chaotic atmosphere for the industrial-edged track.

NXT co-founder and WWE legend Triple H teased Code Orange’s performance on Twitter, while WWE and the band teamed up for a special limited edition T-shirt:

“It’s no bullshit, [Triple H] organized the whole thing,” Morgan told us about Code Orange’s first NXT performance. “We played the thing and then he was just like, ‘It’s perfect.’ It was amazing, it’s like a dream come true. We couldn’t have been treated better.”

Watch Code Orange perform “Underneath” at NXT TakeOver: In Your House below.

