MGK Claims He Confronted Randy Orton At Event, Wrestler Responds

In an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, mgk claimed that he confronted Randy Orton after hearing that the wrestler was talking about him at WWE's SummerSlam. Orton has since responded on social media, which resulted in an exchange between the two.

SummerSlam took place in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 3, which was supposedly when Orton was "talking shit" about mgk. The rapper-turned-rocker alleged that the confrontation took place when he went to say hello to Paul in the ring.

"There's a point where I'm like, I'm gonna practice a new version of myself. Then three, two, one, I'm like, Fuck that. 'Hey man, fuck you'," mgk recalled, adding that his friends didn't know what to do in the situation.

"The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I'm in are so wrong," he continued.

Apparently, Orton doesn't recall the events the same way the musician did. He tagged mgk in a tweet with a lying face emoji.

mgk replied to the wrestler twice, writing in one tweet, "you have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts," and "camera’s were rolling tell WWE put that out" in the other.

What Started the Beef?

It's unclear exactly what started the conflict between mgk and Orton, but as Fightful pointed out, the wrestler called mgk a "mark" back in April on an Instagram post that his wife Kim shared. The photo was a side-by-side comparison of Orton proposing to Kim and mgk's proposal to Megan Fox.

"MGK is a mark," Orton commented.

Did the Ortons recreate mgk and Fox's proposal to poke jabs at them? See the photo for yourself below.