Code Orange Drop Two Blistering New Songs ‘Grooming My Replacement’ + ‘The Game’

A few months after releasing What Is Really Underneath?, Code Orange have dropped two brand new songs called "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game," along with accompanying visualizer videos.

What Is Really Underneath? came out in February of 2023, and served as a "part-remix, part-soundtrack" companion album to their 2020 release Underneath, and they also put out a short-film of the same name to coincide with it. The two new songs, however, are their first standalone releases since they debuted "Shatter" during Bray Wyatt's WWE return this past fall.

"Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game" are quick punches in the gut, clocking in at under three minutes each, but delivering the same dose of blistering aggression Code Orange have always given us. Frontman Jami Morgan calls the tracks "the bug infested subconscious of a band on the run from its past and future," according to a press release for the songs.

See the visualizers for both songs below.

The band first teased the songs two days ago (May 30) at the end of a video they uploaded on their YouTube channel titled "Code Orange SLAMS Modern Music Critics." The 14-and-a-half-minute video shows a hostage in a chair as masked individuals interrogate and ridicule them, and bits of the songs play during the last few minutes of it.

Code Orange's next scheduled performance will take place at Hellfest in France on June 15. They have a handful of other European shows throughout the summer, and then they'll play a couple of U.S. festivals in the fall. See the full schedule on their website.

Code Orange, "Grooming My Replacement"

Code Orange, "The Game"