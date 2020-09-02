Code Orange rocked fans with an acoustic livestream performance, and now that performance is the subject of a new album release. Under the Skin will arrive this Friday (Sept. 4) as a digital album, chronicling the performance, and to get the ball rolling, the band has also now shared their video for their cover of Alice in Chains' "Down in a Hole" (as seen below).

Seeming similar to the long-running MTV Unplugged series, the Under the Skin livestream added a few digital twists and turns to the action. The band will also be issuing limited edition Under the Skin merch including a DVD of the performance to go along with the digital release. Check the band's webstore for pre-order options.

The Under the Skin arrival adds to a big year that already included the release of their Underneath album. The set includes the singles "Swallowing the Rabbit Whole," "Underneath" and "Sulfur Surrounding," with the latter track also being represented on the Under the Skin acoustic set. You can pick up the Underneath album here.

In other Code Orange news, the band appeared earlier this summer at the WWE's NXT Takeover: In Your House. The group has enjoyed ties to the wrestling scene, previously offering "Let Me In" as an entry theme for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Code Orange, "Down in a Hole"

Code Orange, Under the Skin Artwork + Track Listing

Roadrunner Records

1. bleeding in the blur

2. who i am

3. autumn + carbine

4. (bugs)

5. ugly

6. only one

7. (quarantine)

8. down in a hole

9. (peace)

10. dreams 1 + 2

11. (dr3am)

12. sulfur surrounding

13. under the skin

14. hurt3