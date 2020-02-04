You didn't think Coheed and Cambria were only bound for sea this year, did you? The veteran prog rock outfit has booked a major tour with two North American legs -- one in late spring, the other in late summer -- called the "Neverender NWFT" tour.

The "NWFT" portion of the moniker is a reference to the band's fourth studio album, 2007's Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: Volume II: No World for Tomorrow, which the group will be playing in its entirety during the trek. Fans can also expect the band to bolster the set with other familiar Coheed and Cambria favorites, making for a can't miss show.

Singer Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating, “Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria. And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”

The first leg of the tour launches May 5 in Austin, Texas, keeping the band primarily in the Western U.S. through the end of May. The second leg, starting Aug. 30 in Royal Oak, Michigan and carrying over through September into early October, is more Midwest and East Coast-centric. See all of the scheduled dates listed below.

Tickets for both legs will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time, while there is also a fan pre-sale taking place starting this Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 10AM local time. The band will be supported by instrumental outfit Chon on most tour dates. Head to Coheed and Cambria's website for additional ticketing info.

Meanwhile, Coheed and Cambria also have a "No World for Tomorrow" comic series in the works. Look for the rollout to begin in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.

Coheed and Cambria Neverender NWFT 2020 Tour

May 05 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 06 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

May 08 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

May 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

May 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 13 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

May 16 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

May 17 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium

May 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

May 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom

May 23 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

May 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 25 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma

May 27 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

May 29 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

May 31 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 30 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sept. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 02 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 04 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove

Sept. 05 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

Sept. 06 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Sept. 08 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 09 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors*

Sept. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House

Sept. 22 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Sept. 23 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans

Sept. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Sept. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Oct. 02 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center

Oct. 03 - Saint Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live