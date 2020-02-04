Coheed and Cambria Playing ‘No World for Tomorrow’ in Full on North American Tour
You didn't think Coheed and Cambria were only bound for sea this year, did you? The veteran prog rock outfit has booked a major tour with two North American legs -- one in late spring, the other in late summer -- called the "Neverender NWFT" tour.
The "NWFT" portion of the moniker is a reference to the band's fourth studio album, 2007's Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: Volume II: No World for Tomorrow, which the group will be playing in its entirety during the trek. Fans can also expect the band to bolster the set with other familiar Coheed and Cambria favorites, making for a can't miss show.
Singer Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating, “Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria. And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”
The first leg of the tour launches May 5 in Austin, Texas, keeping the band primarily in the Western U.S. through the end of May. The second leg, starting Aug. 30 in Royal Oak, Michigan and carrying over through September into early October, is more Midwest and East Coast-centric. See all of the scheduled dates listed below.
Tickets for both legs will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time, while there is also a fan pre-sale taking place starting this Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 10AM local time. The band will be supported by instrumental outfit Chon on most tour dates. Head to Coheed and Cambria's website for additional ticketing info.
Meanwhile, Coheed and Cambria also have a "No World for Tomorrow" comic series in the works. Look for the rollout to begin in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.
Coheed and Cambria Neverender NWFT 2020 Tour
May 05 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 06 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
May 08 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
May 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
May 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
May 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
May 13 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
May 16 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
May 17 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium
May 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
May 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom
May 23 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre
May 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 25 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma
May 27 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
May 29 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
May 31 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Aug. 30 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre
Sept. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Sept. 02 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 04 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove
Sept. 05 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
Sept. 06 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Sept. 08 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 09 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sept. 15 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors*
Sept. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House
Sept. 22 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Sept. 23 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage
Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 26 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans
Sept. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Sept. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Oct. 02 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center
Oct. 03 - Saint Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
