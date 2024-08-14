How Corey Feldman Says He Trolled Everyone With His Viral Guitar Solo

Corey Feldman recently appeared on the X5 Podcast and explained how he trolled everyone with his viral guitar solo.

The actor and musician is currently serving as one of the opening acts on Limp Bizkit's Loserville tour. His performance went viral over the last week or so when someone uploaded a clip of a guitar solo he plays during his song "The Joke," and it came under scrutiny by a man who argued that he wasn't actually playing the instrument.

The conversation circulated so much online that Fred Durst brought a chair onstage during Feldman's performance last Friday (Aug. 9) and watched the solo to see for himself if it was real.

Spoiler alert — it was.

"I am now officially the King of Trolls," Feldman asserted during the podcast episode. "I got the whole world, not just questioning whether it was a good guitar solo or not a good guitar solo, but I got them questioning whether I was even playing it."

"Obviously, it is one of the world's worst guitar solos — intentionally," he continued. "It's like, come on people, it's pretty obvious. The song's called 'The Joke'... Obviously the whole world is captivated."

Feldman was then asked what the most misunderstood thing is about him, and the mood turned much more serious.

Firstly, he assured that aside from "The Joke," the rest of the music he's put out is not a joke. He's put out four studio albums as a solo artist (the most recent came out in 2021), and two with his group Corey Feldman's Truth Movement.

"Here's the thing... The media and the powers that be have worked overtime and spent a lot of money to misconstrue my image, to diminish my worth, to devalue me as an entertainer by perpetuating this message of 'He's worthless, he's nothing, he's not talented, his music sucks'... And they keep bolstering that," he said.

Feldman noted that every time he's been attacked by the media, it backfired, which led to him being criticized for something else.

"Somebody's always trying to sabotage me and always trying to make us look bad."

Watch the podcast episode below. Steel Panther's Michael Starr is part of the conversation as well.

How Corey Feldman Says He Trolled Everyone With His Viral Guitar Solo