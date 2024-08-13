Fred Durst Had to See If Corey Feldman’s Viral Guitar Solo Is Actually Real

During a recent stop on Limp Bizkit's Loserville tour, Fred Durst went onstage to see if Corey Feldman's viral guitar solo is actually real.

The actor is one of the opening acts on the tour, and a guitar solo that he's been playing during his performances has gone viral because people online are accusing him of faking it. According to Guitar World, the discourse about his guitar skills started on TikTok.

"I never seen anyone lip sync a guitar solo," someone commented on one of the videos, with another viewer calling him "Eddie Van Failin'."

Corey Feldman's Viral Guitar Solo

See the clip that went viral in the X post below.

The conversation has since made its way to YouTube, with various accounts making videos about Feldman's solo. Many spectators have jumped to his defense, arguing that his picking style proves he is truly playing the instrument.

Feldman Defends Himself

Feldman even got involved in the discussion himself, commenting on a video claiming that he's not playing the guitar [via Rock Feed].

READ MORE: Actors You Might Not Remember Are Musicians

"Actually dude I'm playing every single note of it! If that's what you call them? I'm laughing so hard, cuz that would imply some great guitarist played it for me & I'm an air guitarist. But the best part is I'm not even that good, hence the guitar hero faces. The song is called... wait for it... 'The Joke.' It's been great trollin' ya, let's do it again sometime!" Feldman wrote.

Fred Durst Watches the Solo Onstage

During Feldman's performance in Pelham, Alabama this past Friday, Durst brought a chair onstage to watch the controversial solo and determine for himself whether the actor was actually playing the guitar.

"Word on the street is Corey Feldman is not playing this guitar solo," Durst said to the audience. "I wanna know if Corey Feldman is really playing this motherfuckin' solo, how about you?"

Durst had Feldman play the solo, stop, and start again multiple times to prove that he's not playing to a track.

"He's fuckin' doing it!" Durst declared.

See both parts of the video below.

Feldman to Appear on a Podcast About the Solo

Feldman is set to appear on the X5 Podcast tomorrow (Aug. 14) to discuss the solo. See a teaser clip for the episode below.