Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour contributes his writing to Nothin' But a Good Time, an upcoming book about the hard rock music of the '80s. Authored by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the "Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion" is due in March 2021 from St. Martin's Press.

But only a portion of the oral history's 576 pages will occupy the "impassioned" foreword from "avowed glam metal fanatic" Taylor, as a press release points out. The bulk of the book draws on over 200 new interviews with members of Van Halen, Motley Crue, Poison, Guns N' Roses, Skid Row and more.

That means many of the era's top players will provide commentary on the period for the exhaustive tome. They aren't the only ones, however — the book looks to all corners of the industry for its storytelling.

"Nothin' But a Good Time captures the energy and excess of the hair metal years in the words of the musicians, managers, producers, engineers, label executives, publicists, stylists, costume designers, photographers, journalists, magazine publishers, video directors, club bookers, roadies, groupies and hangers-on who lived it," a synopsis says.

It continues, "1980s hard rock was a hedonistic and often intensely creative wellspring of escapism that perfectly encapsulated — and maybe even helped to define — a spectacularly over-the-top decade. Indeed, fist-pumping hits like Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It,' Motley Crue's 'Girls, Girls, Girls' and Guns N' Roses' 'Welcome to the Jungle' are as inextricably linked to the era as Reaganomics, Pac-Man and E.T."

Now, we'll also have Taylor's written word on the topic.

Pre-order Nothin' But a Good Time here.

Macmillan