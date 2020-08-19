Corey Taylor Debuts Agoraphobic ‘Black Eyes Blue’ Video

Corey Taylor has just dropped a video for “Black Eyes Blue” from his debut solo album CMFT. The cinematic clip is Taylor’s second single from the upcoming album record, following the genre-bending “CMFT Must Be Stopped.”

The video for “Black Eyes Blue” shows Corey Taylor in a house in the middle of the desert, possibly in Las Vegas where the CMFT album was recorded. With hints of agoraphobia, Taylor attempts to leave the house multiple times, though ultimately being unable to venture past the front door. After consistently struggling, he finally breaks out of his self-imposed prison, only to run into a twist at the end of the clip.

"This is probably the most alive album I've done in a long time. It's probably the most fun I've had making an album since the first Slipknot album, to be honest," Taylor recently told Loudwire Nights. "It's gonna throw people for a loop because it is unlike anything I've ever done. However, it is the most fun album people are gonna hear in all of 2020."

Watch Corey Taylor’s new video for “Black Eyes Blue” below and click here to pre-order CMFT, which will be released Oct. 2 via Roadrunner Records. You can also see the album’s official track listing below.

Corey Taylor, "Black Eyes Blue" [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Corey Taylor, CMFT Track Listing:

1. HWY 666

2. Black Eyes Blue

3. Samantha’s Gone

4. Meine Lux

5. Halfway Down

6. Silverfish

7. Kansas

8. Culture Head

9. Everybody Dies on My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]

13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song