Corey Taylor ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ If He’s Considered for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's induction record where hard rock and heavy metal acts is pretty well documented, but there's little doubt the impact that Corey Taylor has had on the rock and metal world since he first donned a red jumpsuit with Slipknot. Taylor's also enjoyed a successful rock radio run with Stone Sour and is now working toward his second solo album. So, during a recent chat with Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In, the singer was asked which of his projects he'd most like to see go into the Rock Hall first.

Given the lack of metal acts in the Rock Hall, it's easy to see why Taylor might not view it as a lock, so his response is what you might expect. “At this point, who gives a sh*t really, to be honest," stated Taylor.

The singer added that the Rock Hall has often seemed like a mixed bag, explaining, "It’s hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct 100 percent deserve it. But there’s still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have. And it really upsets me, dude."

He continued, "At this point it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered for something like that and I couldn’t care less, to be honest. To me, that’s a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with."

Then taking it into consideration, he adds, "Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great – if I could be in there for all three acts, that’d be killer. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do.”

At present, Taylor is in the midst of a prolific career that's seen him front Slipknot, Stone Sour and his solo records, as well as making some high profile collaborations over the years. Plus, he's authored several books and built upon his acting resume, and most recently started up his own label imprint Decibel Cooper through BMG.

This morning, Taylor debuted the new song "Beyond" from his upcoming CMF2 solo album, which is now on target for a Sept. 15 release. Pre-orders are available here. Time will tell if this is another resume builder for Taylor's Rock Hall case.

Corey Taylor Speaks With Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check-In