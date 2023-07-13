Corey Taylor Reacts to Huge Compliment From Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan

If you're considering seeing one of Corey Taylor's solo concerts, Duff McKagan would recommend doing so, as he compared the rocker to Bruce Springsteen. Taylor, in return, shared his reaction to the compliment by the Guns N' Roses bassist in an interview on The Rockman Power Hour.

According to the interview, McKagan wrote about seeing one of Taylor's solo performances in a letter that's included with the rocker's upcoming album CMF2. The note reads, "I saw Corey command an audience like a young Bruce Springsteen, acoustic guitar around his neck and truth-telling through songs as his means of communication. It was truly inspiring."

"There's not a lot of people in this business that I have more respect for than Duff McKagan," Taylor responded. "Not only is he one of my good friends, but he's... in terms of people who've not only just seen it all, but they've been through hell and come back to live to tell about it. When you grow up watching somebody going, 'Fuck, he's one of the coolest dudes in the world,' and then all of a sudden, his number's in your phone, it does things to your brain."

The Slipknot frontman admitted that he doesn't think he's always been the most likable person, so the praise from McKagan meant a great deal to him. He further added that the comparison to Springsteen is "kind of" in line with where he wants his solo career to go in the future.

"Hints of Springsteen, hints of Ozzy [Osbourne], a lot of fucking Alice in Chains and vibes like that," he elaborated. "I'm basically just trying to put my spin on everything that I've ever loved, and doing it for an audience. So it's rad to not only feel the appreciation, but to feel it from somebody like [McKagan]... He's in one of the biggest bands of all time, and he's just one of the best in the business. So yeah, it's a mindfuck."

Check out the full interview below.

Taylor's solo tour kicks off Aug. 25 in Denver, Colorado. Check out the full itinerary here. CMF2 will be out Sept. 15 and can be pre-ordered through this link.

