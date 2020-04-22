Corey Taylor + Wife Alicia to Launch Plant-Based Taco Truck

They say to live your best life, but Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor is living his best all out life. The singer, author and documentarian recently expressed his ambition of opening a plant-based taco truck alongside his wife and Cherry Bombs dancer Alicia.

The couple, who married in the fall of 2019, caught up with Rock Feed in an hour-long discussion from their home while they remain in isolation in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. During the chat, they revealed the new project they had been teasing was the launch of the aforementioned taco truck, though plans have been put on hold at this time.

"It was basically a [plant-based] taco food truck. We can't say vegan because there will be some dairy in there, some stuff in there," said Corey (transcription via Blabbermouth), who continued, "But the main focus was flavor, not just content. Because when people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious… This was a way for us to combine [our love of food] with a healthier [lifestyle]."

Delving further into those healthier life choices, Alicia commented, "Because a lot of people don't know this — we went plant-based in August [or] September, and we saw the benefits immediately."

Noting a personal anecdote on the benefits of this switch, Corey revealed, "My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points… I was even trying to eat better, and yet my cholesterol wasn't going anywhere. And as soon as I [went plant-based], [the change in my cholesterol level was immediate]. It was pretty rad."

"And we don't wanna be super annoying about it, 'cause that can turn a lot of people off," Alicia chimed in, abstaining from preaching the alternative as a recommended choice for everyone. "It was just kind of a choice we made for us," she affirmed.

While much of the world remains mostly locked down, it has put a hard pause on the touring industry. Corey recently theorized what the future of concerts and touring in general may look like as restrictions are lifted and people are free to move about and once again gather in public spaces. Read more here.

Corey + Alicia Taylor Talk Isolation at Home + More