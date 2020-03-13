Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor is currently working on a "completely new project" with his wife and Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor.

Alicia tweeted the news, but did not disclose any details about what this collaborative effort will entail, sarcastically adding "like we need another hobby" while expressing that she's excited to eventually share the news with everyone.

In recent years, Taylor has expressed a desire to do many things outside of Slipknot and Stone Sour — there's that dark jazz album he's talked about, aspirations to make a horror movie, a potential 2021 solo album and there's an itch to start work on a new novel in addition to another rant-styled book.

Could the Taylors be working on any of these projects together (aside from the solo album, of course)? Since Alicia stated the project was "completely new," it's highly possible it is something Taylor has yet to even casually mention.

Shortly after releasing In Search of Darkness: A Journey Into Iconic '80s Horror, the singer confirmed that he had finished writing a script for a horror movie, for which he was seeking investors and producers. Earlier this year, it was revealed that horror FX legend Tom Savini, who helped Taylor design his latest Slipknot mask, had signed on for the film.

Corey and Alicia married in October of last year, electing to have a quiet desert ceremony. See photos of the couple's big day here.