The Words Corey Taylor Lives By Are Good Advice for Everyone

In a new interview on The Allison Hagendorf Show, Corey Taylor offered up the words he lives by, which happens to be good advice for everyone.

Taylor, who will release his second solo album, CMF2, later this year, chatted with host Hagendorf about his favorite movie (right now, it's John Carpenter's The Thing), how Nine Inch Nails and, in particular, the song "Wish" changed his life, as well as his favorite healthy and unhealthy meals — vegan lasagna cooked up by his wife Alicia and fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy alongside some waffles, respectively.

When it came time to go further into his personal life, the singer was asked about what words he chooses to live by and, with so many accomplishments inside and outside of music to his name, Taylor certainly appears to back up his motto wholeheartedly.

"At this point in my life, 'don't say it unless you mean it' [is what I live by]. Don't say it unless you're going to do something, basically. And that doesn't even have to do with insults or cutting into people, it has to do with what you want to put out there and what you want to do in your life. Don't talk about something unless you're willing to put the energy and time into making it happen," he tells Hagendorf in the latest edition of the weekly podcast.

Taylor notes there can also be lasting consequences should one choose to not abide by these words. Life rarely hands anyone a do-over, making it paramount that you seize every opportunity so you don't have to wonder how things could have panned out differently.

"That's a great way to end up with regret is by sitting back going, 'Man, do you remember that time I was talking about this and I should've done that...' Well, if you had said it and then just done it, it would be done and you could have capitalized on it and made something even bigger than yourself," he adds, concluding, "To me, in this day and age, you don't say something unless you're ready to do it and don't say something unless you mean it with every part of your heart."

The dude not only has five platinum-selling albums between Slipknot and Stone Sour (and two more gold records, all certified by the RIAA), but he's a New York Times best-selling author who has published four books (with his first-ever fiction novel on the way), has a handful of acting credits, found the time to launch a solo career in recent years, just started up a new record label imprint... do we need to keep going? The point is, he commits himself to what he says he's going to do.

Watch the full interview below and follow Allison Hagendorf on YouTube and Instagram.

Pre-order your copy of CMF2, which will be released on a yet-to-be-disclosed date on CD or vinyl. Catch Corey on his solo tour at these dates and get your tickets here.

Corey Taylor on The Allison Hagendorf Show

