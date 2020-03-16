Move over "Slayer Hurricane Guy," now we have the "Coronavirus Slayer Balcony Guy." Enrico Monti, guitarist for Italian death metal band Skulld, took to the balcony of his home to rip a bit of Slayer's "Raining Blood" that echoed off into the distance to be heard by other nearby Italians, all of whom are currently under a government mandated quarantine to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Monti, dressed in an orange polo, stood on his balcony, cranked his amp up and looked beyond the ledge, down at an elderly woman who was standing outside her home on a sidewalk, looking a tad perplexed at the ordeal.

Watch footage below.

Aside from China, where the coronavirus originated, Italy has been the hardest hit country in the world with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases (per World Health Organization) as of press time. Strict quarantine measures were enacted to keep the virus from spreading as their healthcare system remains overburdened due to the number of citizens requiring medical attention.

On March 13, in the United States, President Trump declared the spread of the coronavirus a national emergency and many states have begun closing school districts for multiple weeks, some through mid-April. Social distancing measures are also being recommended, insisting that people maintain a six-foot distance from each other in social settings.

Following measures to limit mass gatherings depending on the city or state, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has now urged that, starting immediately (March 15) all events of 50 people or more be canceled for the next eight weeks. Naturally, this has impacted touring bands incredibly hard and to find out how you can help those bands, head here.

For a list of best practices and further information on the coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization's website.