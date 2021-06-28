Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of ‘Stealing’ Hole Album Art Idea

Courtney Love last week (June 24) accused pop star Olivia Rodrigo of "stealing" an album artwork concept used by Love's former band Hole on the rockers' 1994 breakthrough, Live Through This.

A prom queen wearing a tiara and holding a bouquet is on display in both images — Hole's front cover and the promotional image Rodrigo released last week (June 23), as shown by Billboard, to promote her Sour Prom concert film premiering June 29. But was the concept really pilfered by the singer who's partially helping to bring rock-type sounds back to the mainstream?

That's the contention Love made in an Instagram post and furthered in comments on her official Facebook page. See those comments and compare the two images down toward the bottom of this post.

On Facebook, Love pointed out that Sour Prom is "on Geffen," part of the same record label conglomerate that initially issued Live Through This on DGC Records.

"Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude," the Hole frontwoman continued in another comment. "There's no way to [be] elegant about it. I'm not angry. It happens all the time to me. And [usually] I'm very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form."

Love added in yet another online remark, "It was rude of her and Geffen not to ask myself of Ellen von Unwerth," the photographer who shot the Hole album cover.

Commenting on Love's Instagram post, Rodrigo responded, "Love u and live through this sooooo much." (Garbage singer Shirley Manson also remarked to Love, "You did best though babe.")

Around the same time Love's charge emerged, others suggested Rodrigo copied much of her overall aesthetic, include the prom nods, from the indie rock band Pom Pom Squad, as PopCrush pointed out.

Earlier this month, Love made and then deleted a social media post that both lashed out at Dave Grohl over an apparent Nirvana royalties agreement and accused Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor of abuse. The post was quickly removed, and Love apologized for it the following day.

