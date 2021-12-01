Creed’s ‘With Arms Wide Open’ Certified as Double Platinum Single

Creed's power ballad "With Arms Wide Open" continues to rack up the sales figures two decades after its initial release. The song has been certified as a double platinum single by the RIAA for over two million certified digital units.

"With Arms Wide Open" was the third single off Creed's 1999 album Human Clay, following "Higher" and "What If." It was officially released as a single on April 18, 2000, according to the RIAA.

The song's origins came nearly a year earlier when Stapp learned he was going to be a father for the first time while the band was out on tour in support of their previous album, My Own Prison. The track was worked up during a soundcheck as the vocalist penned a heartfelt song as a message to his unborn child. The track received multiple Grammy nominations, with Creed eventually winning Best Rock Song for their ballad.

According to the RIAA, the song was certified as a gold single in 2019, quickly reaching platinum on Nov. 30, 2020 and now one year later reaching double-platinum status.

The song was a Mainstream Rock chart-topper and also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the No. 36 song for the year on the Hot 100 back in 2000.

Congrats to Creed on the new certification. Revisit "With Arms Wide Open" in the player below.

Creed, "With Arms Wide Open"

