Dance Gavin Dance Reveal Lineup for 2022 Swanfest

Good things come to those who wait, and Dance Gavin Dance will finally get a chance to resume their Swanfest music festival this spring. After staging the inaugural Swanfest in 2019, the pandemic had forced the band to forego plans for the next festival until this year.

Joining Dance Gavin Dance for the one-day festival event taking place in Sacramento, California on April 23 will be Animals as Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Anthony Green, A Skylit Drive, Covet, Eidola, Fall of Troy, Fire From the Gods, Hail the Sun, Kublai Khan TX, Moon Tooth, Royal Coda, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Tillie, Veil of Maya and Volumes.

The festival gets its name from the genre they have fathered, deciding to taking things one step further beyond "swancore," the band's guitarist Will Swan and his label Blue Swan Records and calling it Swanfest. The first such event took place at the City National Grove of Anaheim in 2019, but now the band is bringing it to their hometown as they play Sacramento's Heart Health Park on April 25.

“This is the best Swanfest we’ve had since Swanfest 1," state the band. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from DGDSwanfest.com.

Swanfest will actually serve as the opening date of Dance Gavin Dance's spring touring. You can find more information on that run at this location and get your tickets and VIP packages here.

Swanfest 2019 Recap Video

Swanfest Swanfest loading...