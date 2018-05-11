Daron Malakian: ‘As of Right Now, System’s Not Making Albums’

"I don’t really write for people, and if no-one heard what I wrote I would still write songs,” Malakian told Kerrang. "It’s just what I do. If I’m not writing I feel like I’m not doing what I’m here to do. So I have a lot of music that’s still to be released in the future, whether it’s with System or Scars. I have a lot of material.”

He added, "I think the Scars stuff tends to take more of a rock direction, even though I would say there’s a lot of material on this album that I think has more of a System of a Down flavor in it than maybe the first Scars album did ... As of right now, System’s not making albums, so this is the project through which I’m releasing my songs."

Back in December, Serj Tankian also addressed System of a Down's progress, or lack thereof, toward a new album, stating, "We have [attempted to make an album]. We've discussed it and we've played each other songs, but we still haven't come eye to eye on how things should be done for us to be able to move forward with it. And that's where it's been."

He went on to add that the relationships are fine amongst the band's members, but the creative process just hadn't panned out as hoped. "Sometimes putting together a record, and that creative output and how things should be done, is different in four people's heads and it doesn't always come together. Fortunate or unfortunate, however you want to call it, that's the truth," said Tankian. "But touring is easy, because you've done all these songs. You have fun, you go out and tour, and that's it."

Scars on Broadway will return July 20 with their new album Dictator and they just issued a video for the song "Lives." As for System of a Down, they have booked a handful of October West Coast tour dates. Stay up to date on their touring here.

10 Greatest "I'm Going Solo" Acts in Metal