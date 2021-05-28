Daughtry + Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon Cover Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’

When you think of hard rock duets, Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" is usually near the top of the list. The track has been covered several times over the years and the latest pairing to do so is Daughtry with an assist from Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon.

The two musicians covered the track as a show of love and respect for the song's original vocalist Chris Cornell and it gives both singers a chance to show off their own vocal power. Daughtry takes on the Cornell vocal while Witherspoon steps in for Eddie Vedder's lines.

Witherspoon shares, “What an honor to be a part of this incredible song and to work with my brother Chris Daughtry and the boys. This to me was a musical movement in our community and still to this day in the world.”

Daughtry adds, “Chris Cornell is one of the defining voices that grabbed me by the heartstrings and made me want to be a rock singer. ‘Hunger Strike’ is one of, if not the most iconic rock duets of our generation. It’s the whole '90s wrapped up in one song! Doing this song with Lajon, one of my favorite humans I’ve had the pleasure of calling friend and brother means the world to me!”

The cover is currently available here for those that want to pick it up.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

"Hunger Strike" comes just as Daughtry just released his first single of 2021, "Heavy Is the Crown." A new video for the track is expected soon, though a live performance clip was released in April for the song.

Daughtry has been working on new music following an amicable split from RCA Records, his longtime label home. He told Loudwire Nights last month, "I have 100 percent control and I've had zero input from anyone — no one has stepped in the studio and put their thumb on anything. I feel like I'm in the midst of making — regardless of what it does on the charts or how it's received — hands down, the best record I've ever made." Stay tuned for details on the forthcoming set.

Daughtry Featuring Lajon Witherspoon, "Hunger Strike"