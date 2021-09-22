Watch Dave Grohl Crack Up While Foo Fighters Perform With Dancing Mascots

Foo Fighters have welcomed many a guest onstage over the years, but probably not many with the moves that their guests onstage at Dreamforce 21 provided yesterday (Sept. 21). As can be seen in video below, Dave Grohl and his bandmates were flanked by a group of costumed mascots getting their groove on throughout their performance of "All My Life."

The group were playing a short livestreamed set for Salesforce customers and employees at the Moscone Center in San Francisco as part of the Dreamforce 21 event. While rocking with their usual brand of energy, the guys couldn't help but interact with their costumed counterparts onstage, with Nate Mendel jamming with "Einstein," while Grohl also choreographed some headbanging with the mascots closest to him.

Clearly enjoying the performance, Grohl even left the stage, heading to the photo pit in front of the crowd to take in the dance moves with a smile as his band continued to rock out. Transitioning into a bit of "Cat Scratch Fever," Grohl finally got so caught up in the absurdity of it all, noting, "Just when I thought life couldn't get any fuckin' weirder" before laughing and losing his place in the song as they started to move back into "All My Life." Watch it all play out below.

The band played an 11-song set in total, featuring a mix of their own music and covers of Queen, the Rolling Stones and Bee Gees songs. Foo Fighters will catch a bit of a breather before picking up with more tour dates this fall starting at the Shaky Knees Festival on Oct. 22 next month. See all their scheduled dates here.

Foo Fighters Perform With Dancing Mascots at Dreamforce 21