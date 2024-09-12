Dave Grohl Denies Baby in Viral Social Media Post Is His Newborn Daughter

A rep on behalf of Dave Grohl has denied that a baby featured in a viral social media post is his newborn daughter.

Earlier this week, the Foo Fighters frontman shared a statement on his personal social media accounts that he'd recently fathered a baby that was born outside of his marriage with Jordyn Blum.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," the post read.

The identities of the baby and mother have not been disclosed. However, a photo has made the rounds on social media that was posted yesterday (Sept. 11) by an account with the name Valerie Greyston, claiming that the baby in the photo, "Roxie Junie Grohl," is the daughter of the musician.

The account seems to have been deactivated on Instagram, but in screenshots shared on X, part of the caption read, "Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I'm so grateful for his love and support."

The individual also called the baby "truly a Grohl through and through," and made a couple of other references to her supposed father. Two of the hashtags at the end of the post were #davegrohl and #my20thbirthdaygift.

Grohl's rep denied to TMZ that the baby in the post is the rocker's daughter, so it's apparently just a rumor. See a screenshot of the post that was shared, but has since been deleted, below.

Fake Dave Grohl Baby Post TMZ / Instagram - @valeriegreyston loading...