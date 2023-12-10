Dave Grohl Feeds Hundreds of Australia’s Homeless During Day Off From Tour

Foo Fighters are currently wrapping up the Australian portion of their 2023 – 2024 tour in support of their latest studio LP, But Here We Are (which Loudwire named one of the best rock albums of 2023). During their day off this past Friday, Dec. 8, frontman Dave Grohl partnered with The Big Umbrella Foundation to serve hundreds of meals to Australia’s homeless population.

Per news.com.au, Grohl “helped hand out the meals at Federation Square for a long shift before he was due to step onto a jet to join his bandmates [and fly to Sydney for a performance the next day].” Indeed, Foo Fighters played the Accor Stadium on Dec. 9.

Naturally, The Big Umbrella Foundation – which was founded in 2010 with the goal of “creating and serving restaurant quality meals to people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness” – posted photos of the event to their official Instagram account on Dec 8.

Alongside the images, they clarified that Grohl worked alongside numerous other people (including YouTuber Nat’s What I Reckon) to provide “an epic [A]merican style bbq with all the trimmings.” Beforehand, they “spent 18 hours preparing and livingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket.”

Ultimately, Grohl and company “served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble.”

You can see The Big Umbrella Foundation's full post below.

Wow! What a day. Our friends on the street were treated to an epic american style bbq with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. The vibe was at an all time high at Fed Square for this very special one off lunch feast. It will be a day 'our friends on the streets' will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience. Dave and his mates including Jules and Nathan from @nats_what_i_reckon ,Nick from @carolinasmokeaustralia and our wonderful neighbours Andrew and Pam from @TheQueClub spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to #mgskitchen the next morning. MG’s kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity. They arrived at 9am to MG’s kitchen bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles, smoked pork ribs and succulent beef brisket. TBU’s Chefs and volunteers with @frontiertouring team prepped coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread, pancakes and apple crumble to accompany the bbq. At Fed Square there was a record line of friends waiting in the 36’C heat for this much anticipated feast. Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special super star guests would be there on the day to serve them. The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them. Dave, Nick and Nat served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble What a guy! What a day!

Yesterday (Dec. 9), The Big Umbrella Foundation took to Instagram once again to show more gratitude for everyone who helped make the event such a success. They wrote:

A big shout out to whole @frontiertouring family, together we cooked, served and shared 430 meals for our friends on the streets. Thanks for volunteering with us on Friday, thanks for showing up and jumping into the kitchen at 9am no questions asked and thanks for braving the 35c sun with us on the streets... oh and thanks for asking if Dave Grohl could come to volunteer with us too. (No biggie) This was team building at its best... raw emotions all day, added extra excitement plus very trying physical condictions = A Heart felt experience that we will all never forget. You are part of our family. A heart felt thank you to everyone... from Frontier touring & The @Mushroom group once again, you rocked our world.

You can see more photos (and even a brief video) of the event below.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Grohl has proven to be such a good guy. For instance, this past February, he spent 16 hours cooking BBQ for a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, Calif. Then, in early March, he essentially did it again.

In case you missed it, Grohl also recently expanded his epic “Play” composition into a 36-minute live jam. Similarly, Foo Fighters played “Statues” (from 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace) for the first time during their Nov. 29 show in Perth, Australia.

As for the band’s ongoing tour, they’ve got one more show in Australia (on Dec 12) and a few January 2024 shows in New Zealand. Then, they’ll take a break before embarking on an international run during the summer. You can see the full list of tour dates here and grab tickets here!