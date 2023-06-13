Foo Fighters’ New Album ‘But Here We Are’ Debuts in Top 10 of the Billboard 200

Foo Fighters' But Here We Are marked an emotional return for the band following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022, but a triumphant one — the record debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week.

But Here We Are is Foos' 11th studio album, but their first without Hawkins since he joined the band in 1997. Featuring the percussive talent of Dave Grohl for the first time in full since The Colour and the Shape, the record is the rockers' 10th full-length release to land in the Top 10, as it debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 during its first week. Additionally, it landed at No. 1 on the Top Alternative and Hard Rock album sales charts. According to Chart Data, it moved a total of 62,000 units, with 54,000 being pure sales.

The band first announced the album in mid-April to coincide with the release of the track "Rescued." They also shared "Under You," "Show Me How" and "The Teacher" before the full set became available on June 2, and revealed Josh Freese as their new touring drummer. Since the album came out, they've played a handful of performances, and will be touring throughout the remainder of 2023.

Joining Foos in the Top 10 on the chart this week are Stray Kids, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll — whose new album Whitsitt Chapel debuted at No. 3 and pushed 90,000 units [via Chart Data], ENHYPEN, Taylor Swift, Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, SZA and Moneybagg Yo.

It was a rather strong week for the rock genre, as Avenged Sevenfold's highly-anticipated Life Is But a Dream, which also came out the same day as But Here We Are, landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, and No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock and Alternative albums charts, just after Foos.

You can get tickets to Foo Fighters' upcoming tour dates through this link to hear some of the new songs played live.