Dave Grohl Mourns Death, Finds Way to Move Forward With Driving New Foo Fighters Song ‘The Teacher’

Given the past year, it's no surprise that Foo Fighters' But Here We Are delves deep into the emotions that come with the death of a loved one. Dave Grohl lost both drummer and close friend Taylor Hawkins and his mother Virginia Grohl during the 2022 calendar year, and both have been credited in the album artwork, while likely impacting much of the new record. One such song that definitely deals with Grohl's mourning period is "The Teacher," which was just released ahead of the new record.

It opens on a somber note, with Grohl lamenting in a melancholy state, "Sun goes down, windows wide / One step closer to the other side / I can feel what others do / Can’t stop this if I wanted to." After the solemn open, the song kicks in with a driving force, with the singer noting late in the track, "You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye / You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye / Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time / You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye."

The track is an epic number, clocking in at 10 minutes. The group has added a short film directed by multimedia artist Tony Oursler that is filled with VCR footage and imagery both from Grohl's life and imagery that reflects the tone of the song. Have a look and a listen below and check out the lyrics as well.

Foo Fighters, "The Teacher"

Foo Fighters, "The Teacher" Lyrics

Who’s at the door now? Sun goes down, windows wide

One step closer to the other side

I can feel what others do

Can’t stop this if I wanted to Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up? Hurry now boy, time won’t wait

The here and the now will separate

There are some things you cannot choose

Soul and spirit moving through Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up? Who’s at the door now?

(Wake up) Two cold stones on a riverbed

Ripped and torn, cannot mend

Old white candles on a dusty porch

One flame down, another born Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up? Who’s at the door now? You showed me how to breathe, but never showed me how to say goodbye

You showed me how to be, but never showed me how to say goodbye

Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time

You showed me how to breathe, but never showed me how to say goodbye Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye

You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye

Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time

You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath Goodbye.

"The Teacher" appears on Foo Fighters' upcoming album, But Here We Are, which is due June 2. Pre-orders are available here. The band has also issued "Rescued," "Under You" and "Show Me How" ahead of the album release.

In advance of the new release, Foo Fighters have also revealed that the band will open select venues for early morning sunrise listens to the new album this Thursday (June 1). As noted, no tickets are required, but access will be on a first come, first severed basis. All ages are welcome.

The venues include:

The Rooftop at Pier 17

89 South St

New York, NY 10038

Doors Open: 4:00AM

Music Begins: 4:45AM

More Details Here

Budweiser Stage

909 Lake Shore Blvd W

Toronto, ON M6K 3L3, Canada

Doors Open: 4:15AM

Music Begins: 4:51AM

More Details Here

Los Angeles Historic State Park

1245 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Doors Open: 4:30AM

Music Begins: 4:55AM

More Details Here

Meanwhile, you can also catch Foo Fighters who have resumed touring with Josh Freese now behind the drumkit. Be sure to get your tickets here.