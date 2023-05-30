Dave Grohl Mourns Death, Finds Way to Move Forward With Driving New Foo Fighters Song ‘The Teacher’
Given the past year, it's no surprise that Foo Fighters' But Here We Are delves deep into the emotions that come with the death of a loved one. Dave Grohl lost both drummer and close friend Taylor Hawkins and his mother Virginia Grohl during the 2022 calendar year, and both have been credited in the album artwork, while likely impacting much of the new record. One such song that definitely deals with Grohl's mourning period is "The Teacher," which was just released ahead of the new record.
It opens on a somber note, with Grohl lamenting in a melancholy state, "Sun goes down, windows wide / One step closer to the other side / I can feel what others do / Can’t stop this if I wanted to." After the solemn open, the song kicks in with a driving force, with the singer noting late in the track, "You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye / You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye / Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time / You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye."
The track is an epic number, clocking in at 10 minutes. The group has added a short film directed by multimedia artist Tony Oursler that is filled with VCR footage and imagery both from Grohl's life and imagery that reflects the tone of the song. Have a look and a listen below and check out the lyrics as well.
Foo Fighters, "The Teacher"
Foo Fighters, "The Teacher" Lyrics
Who’s at the door now?
Sun goes down, windows wide
One step closer to the other side
I can feel what others do
Can’t stop this if I wanted to
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Hurry now boy, time won’t wait
The here and the now will separate
There are some things you cannot choose
Soul and spirit moving through
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Who’s at the door now?
(Wake up)
Two cold stones on a riverbed
Ripped and torn, cannot mend
Old white candles on a dusty porch
One flame down, another born
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Who’s at the door now?
You showed me how to breathe, but never showed me how to say goodbye
You showed me how to be, but never showed me how to say goodbye
Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time
You showed me how to breathe, but never showed me how to say goodbye
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye
You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye
Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time
You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
Goodbye.
"The Teacher" appears on Foo Fighters' upcoming album, But Here We Are, which is due June 2. Pre-orders are available here. The band has also issued "Rescued," "Under You" and "Show Me How" ahead of the album release.
READ MORE: Foo Fighters Joined By Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane at Boston Calling 2023
In advance of the new release, Foo Fighters have also revealed that the band will open select venues for early morning sunrise listens to the new album this Thursday (June 1). As noted, no tickets are required, but access will be on a first come, first severed basis. All ages are welcome.
The venues include:
The Rooftop at Pier 17
89 South St
New York, NY 10038
Doors Open: 4:00AM
Music Begins: 4:45AM
More Details Here
Budweiser Stage
909 Lake Shore Blvd W
Toronto, ON M6K 3L3, Canada
Doors Open: 4:15AM
Music Begins: 4:51AM
More Details Here
Los Angeles Historic State Park
1245 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Doors Open: 4:30AM
Music Begins: 4:55AM
More Details Here
Meanwhile, you can also catch Foo Fighters who have resumed touring with Josh Freese now behind the drumkit. Be sure to get your tickets here.