Foo Fighters Play First Full Concert With Josh Freese – Setlist + Video

After much build-up and speculation, the Foo Fighters have returned to the concert stage following the death of Taylor Hawkins last year and the recent announcement that Josh Freese would be the band's new touring drummer. The group kicked off their 2023 touring at New Hampshire's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion last night (May 24) and fan-shot video and the setlist from the show are now available.

It's been a long journey for Foo Fighters to get to this moment, going through a mourning period after the death of Hawkins last year, then putting on two triumphant tributes to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles last fall. Just before the new year started, the band revealed that they would continue, then started rolling out tour dates for 2023 in early January. News of a new album followed this spring, with the band using a livestream event to play some songs and announce Freese as their new touring drummer just this past weekend.

The night was filled with can't miss moments, as Foo Fighters gave the concert debut to four new tracks from their But Here We Are album, including an opening salvo of the new single "Rescued" to kick off the night. "Under You," "Nothing at All" and the album's title track were all included in the setlist.

At one point, Dave Grohl stopped down for introductions, with the crowd giving a rousing welcome to new touring drummer Josh Freese. "The man behind the drums, Josh Freese has helped save the day here," explained Grohl. "We would not be here tonight if it weren't for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big fucking round of applause."

The frontman also gave the audience an emotionally powerful moment, incorporating "Cold Day in the Sun" into the setlist for the night. The song had typically featured Taylor Hawkins on vocalist, but on this night Grohl would play. the song solo and take lead vocals on the track. As stated, fan-shot footage from some of the night's bigger moments can be seen below. You can also see the full 21-song setlist from the evening.

Foo Fighters will next play Friday night (May 26), headlining the Boston Calling Festival, then hop over to Columbus, Ohio for a headline set at Sonic Temple on Sunday (May 28). Be sure to get your tickets to see Foo Fighters in the coming months right here.

Dave Grohl Introduces New Touring Drummer Josh Freese

Foo Fighters LIve Debut of "Rescued" at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (May 24, 2023)

Dave Grohl Performs "Cold Day in the Sun"

Foo Fighters May 24, 2023 Tour Kickoff at Gilford, N.H.'s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (per Setlist.fm)

1. Rescued (live debut)

2. Walk

3. No Son of Mine (with Black Sabbath "Paranoid" riff)

4. Learn to Fly

5. Times Like These (Dave Grohl solo into full band)

6. Under You (live debut)

7. The Pretender

8. But Here We Are (live debut)

9. Breakout

10. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

11. My Here (Dave Grohl solo into full band)

12. This Is a Call

13. All My Life

14. Nothing at All (live debut)

15. Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)

16. These Days

17. Cold Day in the Sun (Dave Grohl solo acoustic and on vocals)

18. Monkey Wrench

19. Best of You

20. Aurora

21. Everlong