Foo Fighters on Wednesday (April 19) released their first new song since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, announcing a new studio album at the same time. The song is called "Rescued" and the album, out June 2, is called But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters had teased "Rescued" with excerpts of the track in the days leading up to the release. Now, us Foo Fighters fans can hear the whole song, read its lyrics and pre-order the album.

See the "Rescued" lyrics and hear the song below.

But it's not yet known who will take up the drum throne for Hawkins in concert, though rumors abound. Last year, Foo Fighters held star-studded tributes for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their children, Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

At the start of the year, Foo Fighters made good on a promise to fans, announcing gigs after releasing a statement last year saying they'd move forward after the drummer's March 2022 death at age 50.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the band wrote. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters, "Rescued" Lyrics

It came in a flash

It came out of nowhere

It happened so fast

And then it was over Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now. We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight I fell in a trap

My heart’s getting colder

It’s coming on fast

It’s over my shoulder Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now. We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

To be rescued tonight

Rescue me tonight

Foo Fighters, "Rescued"

But Here We Are Album Art + Track List

Foo Fighters album art Roswell Records loading...

1. "Rescued"

2. "Under You"

3. "Hearing Voices"

4. "But Here We Are"

5. "The Glass"

6. "Nothing At All"

7. "Show Me How "

8. "Beyond Me"

9. "The Teacher"

10. "Rest"

From a press release:

Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records. A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between. Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

