Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ for 2021 Hanukkah Sessions

Welcome to Day 4 of Hanukkah, with Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin keeping up with the festivities with their latest cover in the "Hanukkah Sessions" series, this time celebrating one of the "loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews," Van Halen's David Lee Roth.

The two musicians continue to make the most of the series tributes. Their cover doesn't veer too far off the Van Halen original, with Kurstin in particular getting a chance to showcase some supreme keyboard skills. Keeping things fun and somewhat campy, the musicians serve up some call backs to the original Van Halen "Jump" video with Grohl miming some of Roth's stage moves and the pair synchronizing their "jumps" toward the camera.

Commenting on their choice of artist to cover, the pair state, "Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen...with 'Jump.'"

For those keeping track, the Van Halen Roth nod comes on the heels of the previous "Hanukkah Sessions" performances of Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," Ramones' "Blitzkreig Bop" and Barry Manilow's "Copacabana." Stay tuned for the rest of Hanukkah to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store.

Kurstin X Grohl, "Jump" (Van Halen Cover)