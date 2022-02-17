If you were a fan of Dream Widow's (aka Foo Fighters') new song "March of the Insane" that came out earlier this week, there's more where that came from. Dave Grohl has confirmed that he made a full metal album to coincide with the release of their Studio 666 horror movie.

The premise of Studio 666 is based on actual spooky experiences the Foo Fighters endured while recording their 2021 album Medicine at Midnight in a house in Encino, Calif. But, the horror-comedy takes the story a bit further.

Dream Widow are the fictional metal band featured in the film, and in it, Grohl stumbles upon one of their demo tapes in the basement of the house. If the song is recorded and completed, the demon in the house is set free.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the frontman enthused that he made an entire Dream Widow album to commemorate the movie's release next week (Feb. 25).

Apparently, the singer of Dream widow "went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house," and the record Grohl made will be the band's "lost album."

“It’ll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band.” he explained. "I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me. Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

The rocker didn't specify who else worked on the album with him, but teased that bands such as Trouble, Corrosion of Conformity and Kyuss had an influence on its sound, thanks to his adolescent tenure as "a fucking '80s thrash-metal kid.”

Studio 666 Trailer